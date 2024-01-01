Seychellois rupees to Czech korunas today

Convert SCR to CZK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = Kč1.757 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
SCR to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 SCR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.77071.7707
Low1.60081.5414
Average1.71431.6716
Change6.93%7.09%
1 SCR to CZK stats

The performance of SCR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7707 and a 30 day low of 1.6008. This means the 30 day average was 1.7143. The change for SCR to CZK was 6.93.

The performance of SCR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7707 and a 90 day low of 1.5414. This means the 90 day average was 1.6716. The change for SCR to CZK was 7.09.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SCR1.75712 CZK
5 SCR8.78560 CZK
10 SCR17.57120 CZK
20 SCR35.14240 CZK
50 SCR87.85600 CZK
100 SCR175.71200 CZK
250 SCR439.28000 CZK
500 SCR878.56000 CZK
1000 SCR1,757.12000 CZK
2000 SCR3,514.24000 CZK
5000 SCR8,785.60000 CZK
10000 SCR17,571.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Seychellois Rupee
1 CZK0.56911 SCR
5 CZK2.84556 SCR
10 CZK5.69113 SCR
20 CZK11.38226 SCR
50 CZK28.45565 SCR
100 CZK56.91130 SCR
250 CZK142.27825 SCR
500 CZK284.55650 SCR
1000 CZK569.11300 SCR
2000 CZK1,138.22600 SCR
5000 CZK2,845.56500 SCR
10000 CZK5,691.13000 SCR