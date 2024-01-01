10 Seychellois rupees to Czech korunas

Convert SCR to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 scr
17.15 czk

1.00000 SCR = 1.71499 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558051.081289.61131.461841.64930.9527418.4538
1 GBP1.1684911.26335104.7081.708111.927161.1132721.5627
1 USD0.92490.791546182.88131.352051.525440.8812517.0679
1 INR0.01115930.009550360.012065410.01631310.01840510.01063270.205932

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SCR1.71499 CZK
5 SCR8.57495 CZK
10 SCR17.14990 CZK
20 SCR34.29980 CZK
50 SCR85.74950 CZK
100 SCR171.49900 CZK
250 SCR428.74750 CZK
500 SCR857.49500 CZK
1000 SCR1714.99000 CZK
2000 SCR3429.98000 CZK
5000 SCR8574.95000 CZK
10000 SCR17149.90000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Seychellois Rupee
1 CZK0.58309 SCR
5 CZK2.91547 SCR
10 CZK5.83094 SCR
20 CZK11.66188 SCR
50 CZK29.15470 SCR
100 CZK58.30940 SCR
250 CZK145.77350 SCR
500 CZK291.54700 SCR
1000 CZK583.09400 SCR
2000 CZK1166.18800 SCR
5000 CZK2915.47000 SCR
10000 CZK5830.94000 SCR