Seychellois rupees to New Zealand dollars today

Convert SCR to NZD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = $0.1226 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 SCR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12630.1263
Low0.11440.1084
Average0.12210.1188
Change6.62%5.56%
View full history

1 SCR to NZD stats

The performance of SCR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1263 and a 30 day low of 0.1144. This means the 30 day average was 0.1221. The change for SCR to NZD was 6.62.

The performance of SCR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1263 and a 90 day low of 0.1084. This means the 90 day average was 0.1188. The change for SCR to NZD was 5.56.

Track market ratesView SCR to NZD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0691.4731.6190.93221.406
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8311.7671.9421.11725.674
1 USD0.9480.79184.4411.3971.5350.88320.294
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 SCR0.12264 NZD
5 SCR0.61319 NZD
10 SCR1.22639 NZD
20 SCR2.45278 NZD
50 SCR6.13195 NZD
100 SCR12.26390 NZD
250 SCR30.65975 NZD
500 SCR61.31950 NZD
1000 SCR122.63900 NZD
2000 SCR245.27800 NZD
5000 SCR613.19500 NZD
10000 SCR1,226.39000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 NZD8.15404 SCR
5 NZD40.77020 SCR
10 NZD81.54040 SCR
20 NZD163.08080 SCR
50 NZD407.70200 SCR
100 NZD815.40400 SCR
250 NZD2,038.51000 SCR
500 NZD4,077.02000 SCR
1000 NZD8,154.04000 SCR
2000 NZD16,308.08000 SCR
5000 NZD40,770.20000 SCR
10000 NZD81,540.40000 SCR