Seychellois rupees to New Zealand dollars today

Convert SCR to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
118.75 nzd

₨1.000 SCR = $0.1188 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
SCR to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 SCR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12580.1258
Low0.11220.1094
Average0.11780.1181
Change5.86%1.01%
1 SCR to NZD stats

The performance of SCR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1258 and a 30 day low of 0.1122. This means the 30 day average was 0.1178. The change for SCR to NZD was 5.86.

The performance of SCR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1258 and a 90 day low of 0.1094. This means the 90 day average was 0.1181. The change for SCR to NZD was 1.01.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7211.4961.6450.93921.87
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0741.7761.9531.11525.963
1 USD0.9050.763183.9521.3551.490.8519.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 SCR0.11875 NZD
5 SCR0.59377 NZD
10 SCR1.18753 NZD
20 SCR2.37506 NZD
50 SCR5.93765 NZD
100 SCR11.87530 NZD
250 SCR29.68825 NZD
500 SCR59.37650 NZD
1000 SCR118.75300 NZD
2000 SCR237.50600 NZD
5000 SCR593.76500 NZD
10000 SCR1,187.53000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 NZD8.42082 SCR
5 NZD42.10410 SCR
10 NZD84.20820 SCR
20 NZD168.41640 SCR
50 NZD421.04100 SCR
100 NZD842.08200 SCR
250 NZD2,105.20500 SCR
500 NZD4,210.41000 SCR
1000 NZD8,420.82000 SCR
2000 NZD16,841.64000 SCR
5000 NZD42,104.10000 SCR
10000 NZD84,208.20000 SCR