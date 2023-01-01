1 Seychellois rupee to New Zealand dollars

Convert SCR to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 scr
0.11 nzd

1.00000 SCR = 0.11285 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 SCR0.11285 NZD
5 SCR0.56422 NZD
10 SCR1.12845 NZD
20 SCR2.25690 NZD
50 SCR5.64225 NZD
100 SCR11.28450 NZD
250 SCR28.21125 NZD
500 SCR56.42250 NZD
1000 SCR112.84500 NZD
2000 SCR225.69000 NZD
5000 SCR564.22500 NZD
10000 SCR1128.45000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 NZD8.86170 SCR
5 NZD44.30850 SCR
10 NZD88.61700 SCR
20 NZD177.23400 SCR
50 NZD443.08500 SCR
100 NZD886.17000 SCR
250 NZD2215.42500 SCR
500 NZD4430.85000 SCR
1000 NZD8861.70000 SCR
2000 NZD17723.40000 SCR
5000 NZD44308.50000 SCR
10000 NZD88617.00000 SCR