Seychellois rupee to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.119 today, reflecting a 1.284% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.121% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.123 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.111 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.115% decrease in value.