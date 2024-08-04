10 thousand New Zealand dollars to Seychellois rupees

Convert NZD to SCR at the real exchange rate

10,000 nzd
89,400.40 scr

$1.000 NZD = ₨8.940 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.14309.1430
Low7.96097.9609
Average8.44468.4281
Change3.08%9.42%
View full history

1 NZD to SCR stats

The performance of NZD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1430 and a 30 day low of 7.9609. This means the 30 day average was 8.4446. The change for NZD to SCR was 3.08.

The performance of NZD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1430 and a 90 day low of 7.9609. This means the 90 day average was 8.4281. The change for NZD to SCR was 9.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.8611.3870.858146.475
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6610.9040.55995.472
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.4171.7761.099187.62
1 EUR1.0921.6760.852191.5891.5140.937159.965

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 NZD8.94004 SCR
5 NZD44.70020 SCR
10 NZD89.40040 SCR
20 NZD178.80080 SCR
50 NZD447.00200 SCR
100 NZD894.00400 SCR
250 NZD2,235.01000 SCR
500 NZD4,470.02000 SCR
1000 NZD8,940.04000 SCR
2000 NZD17,880.08000 SCR
5000 NZD44,700.20000 SCR
10000 NZD89,400.40000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 SCR0.11186 NZD
5 SCR0.55928 NZD
10 SCR1.11856 NZD
20 SCR2.23712 NZD
50 SCR5.59280 NZD
100 SCR11.18560 NZD
250 SCR27.96400 NZD
500 SCR55.92800 NZD
1000 SCR111.85600 NZD
2000 SCR223.71200 NZD
5000 SCR559.28000 NZD
10000 SCR1,118.56000 NZD