Seychellois rupees to Qatari rials today

Convert SCR to QAR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = QR0.2612 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 SCR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27550.2786
Low0.24910.2427
Average0.26480.2645
Change1.85%-2.26%
View full history

1 SCR to QAR stats

The performance of SCR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2755 and a 30 day low of 0.2491. This means the 30 day average was 0.2648. The change for SCR to QAR was 1.85.

The performance of SCR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2786 and a 90 day low of 0.2427. This means the 90 day average was 0.2645. The change for SCR to QAR was -2.26.

Track market ratesView SCR to QAR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.071.4731.6190.93221.407
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8361.7671.9421.11725.677
1 USD0.9480.79184.4391.3971.5350.88320.294
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 SCR0.26115 QAR
5 SCR1.30576 QAR
10 SCR2.61152 QAR
20 SCR5.22304 QAR
50 SCR13.05760 QAR
100 SCR26.11520 QAR
250 SCR65.28800 QAR
500 SCR130.57600 QAR
1000 SCR261.15200 QAR
2000 SCR522.30400 QAR
5000 SCR1,305.76000 QAR
10000 SCR2,611.52000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 QAR3.82919 SCR
5 QAR19.14595 SCR
10 QAR38.29190 SCR
20 QAR76.58380 SCR
50 QAR191.45950 SCR
100 QAR382.91900 SCR
250 QAR957.29750 SCR
500 QAR1,914.59500 SCR
1000 QAR3,829.19000 SCR
2000 QAR7,658.38000 SCR
5000 QAR19,145.95000 SCR
10000 QAR38,291.90000 SCR