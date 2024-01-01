5 Qatari rials to Seychellois rupees

Convert QAR to SCR at the real exchange rate

5 qar
18.23 scr

1.00000 QAR = 3.64517 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:11
How to convert Qatari rials to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 QAR3.64517 SCR
5 QAR18.22585 SCR
10 QAR36.45170 SCR
20 QAR72.90340 SCR
50 QAR182.25850 SCR
100 QAR364.51700 SCR
250 QAR911.29250 SCR
500 QAR1822.58500 SCR
1000 QAR3645.17000 SCR
2000 QAR7290.34000 SCR
5000 QAR18225.85000 SCR
10000 QAR36451.70000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 SCR0.27434 QAR
5 SCR1.37168 QAR
10 SCR2.74336 QAR
20 SCR5.48672 QAR
50 SCR13.71680 QAR
100 SCR27.43360 QAR
250 SCR68.58400 QAR
500 SCR137.16800 QAR
1000 SCR274.33600 QAR
2000 SCR548.67200 QAR
5000 SCR1371.68000 QAR
10000 SCR2743.36000 QAR