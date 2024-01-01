100 Seychellois rupees to Qatari rials

100 scr
27.16 qar

1.00000 SCR = 0.27164 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856271.081189.59881.461491.649650.9528918.4625
1 GBP1.1678611.26255104.6371.706781.926531.1128421.5612
1 USD0.9250.792048182.87741.351851.52590.8814517.0775
1 INR0.01116090.009556860.01206610.01631140.01841160.01063560.206057

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 SCR0.27164 QAR
5 SCR1.35820 QAR
10 SCR2.71639 QAR
20 SCR5.43278 QAR
50 SCR13.58195 QAR
100 SCR27.16390 QAR
250 SCR67.90975 QAR
500 SCR135.81950 QAR
1000 SCR271.63900 QAR
2000 SCR543.27800 QAR
5000 SCR1358.19500 QAR
10000 SCR2716.39000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 QAR3.68135 SCR
5 QAR18.40675 SCR
10 QAR36.81350 SCR
20 QAR73.62700 SCR
50 QAR184.06750 SCR
100 QAR368.13500 SCR
250 QAR920.33750 SCR
500 QAR1840.67500 SCR
1000 QAR3681.35000 SCR
2000 QAR7362.70000 SCR
5000 QAR18406.75000 SCR
10000 QAR36813.50000 SCR