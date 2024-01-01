Seychellois rupees to Ugandan shillings today

Convert SCR to UGX at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = Ush271.2 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:57
SCR to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 SCR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High276.8420283.8290
Low250.3420243.8290
Average266.3539267.4107
Change2.36%-3.07%
1 SCR to UGX stats

The performance of SCR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 276.8420 and a 30 day low of 250.3420. This means the 30 day average was 266.3539. The change for SCR to UGX was 2.36.

The performance of SCR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 283.8290 and a 90 day low of 243.8290. This means the 90 day average was 267.4107. The change for SCR to UGX was -3.07.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 SCR271.22700 UGX
5 SCR1,356.13500 UGX
10 SCR2,712.27000 UGX
20 SCR5,424.54000 UGX
50 SCR13,561.35000 UGX
100 SCR27,122.70000 UGX
250 SCR67,806.75000 UGX
500 SCR135,613.50000 UGX
1000 SCR271,227.00000 UGX
2000 SCR542,454.00000 UGX
5000 SCR1,356,135.00000 UGX
10000 SCR2,712,270.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 UGX0.00369 SCR
5 UGX0.01843 SCR
10 UGX0.03687 SCR
20 UGX0.07374 SCR
50 UGX0.18435 SCR
100 UGX0.36870 SCR
250 UGX0.92174 SCR
500 UGX1.84348 SCR
1000 UGX3.68695 SCR
2000 UGX7.37390 SCR
5000 UGX18.43475 SCR
10000 UGX36.86950 SCR