Seychellois rupees to Canadian dollars today

Convert SCR to CAD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = C$0.1011 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 SCR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10490.1049
Low0.09510.0907
Average0.10130.0994
Change4.88%2.97%
View full history

1 SCR to CAD stats

The performance of SCR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1049 and a 30 day low of 0.0951. This means the 30 day average was 0.1013. The change for SCR to CAD was 4.88.

The performance of SCR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1049 and a 90 day low of 0.0907. This means the 90 day average was 0.0994. The change for SCR to CAD was 2.97.

Track market ratesView SCR to CAD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0691.4731.6190.93121.41
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8311.7671.9421.11725.679
1 USD0.9480.79184.4411.3971.5350.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 SCR0.10114 CAD
5 SCR0.50570 CAD
10 SCR1.01140 CAD
20 SCR2.02280 CAD
50 SCR5.05700 CAD
100 SCR10.11400 CAD
250 SCR25.28500 CAD
500 SCR50.57000 CAD
1000 SCR101.14000 CAD
2000 SCR202.28000 CAD
5000 SCR505.70000 CAD
10000 SCR1,011.40000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 CAD9.88724 SCR
5 CAD49.43620 SCR
10 CAD98.87240 SCR
20 CAD197.74480 SCR
50 CAD494.36200 SCR
100 CAD988.72400 SCR
250 CAD2,471.81000 SCR
500 CAD4,943.62000 SCR
1000 CAD9,887.24000 SCR
2000 CAD19,774.48000 SCR
5000 CAD49,436.20000 SCR
10000 CAD98,872.40000 SCR