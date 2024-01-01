250 Seychellois rupees to Canadian dollars

Convert SCR to CAD at the real exchange rate

250 scr
25.09 cad

1.00000 SCR = 0.10038 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855971.0810589.60421.461851.649450.95275518.4381
1 GBP1.1682711.26295104.6811.707821.926991.1130721.5405
1 USD0.9250.791797182.88631.352251.525790.8812517.0557
1 INR0.01116020.009552810.012064710.01631450.01840820.0106320.205772

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 SCR0.10038 CAD
5 SCR0.50188 CAD
10 SCR1.00376 CAD
20 SCR2.00752 CAD
50 SCR5.01880 CAD
100 SCR10.03760 CAD
250 SCR25.09400 CAD
500 SCR50.18800 CAD
1000 SCR100.37600 CAD
2000 SCR200.75200 CAD
5000 SCR501.88000 CAD
10000 SCR1003.76000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 CAD9.96258 SCR
5 CAD49.81290 SCR
10 CAD99.62580 SCR
20 CAD199.25160 SCR
50 CAD498.12900 SCR
100 CAD996.25800 SCR
250 CAD2490.64500 SCR
500 CAD4981.29000 SCR
1000 CAD9962.58000 SCR
2000 CAD19925.16000 SCR
5000 CAD49812.90000 SCR
10000 CAD99625.80000 SCR