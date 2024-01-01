Seychellois rupees to Singapore dollars today

Convert SCR to SGD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = S$0.09741 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:54
Track the exchange rate

SCR to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 SCR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10000.1000
Low0.09040.0871
Average0.09660.0950
Change6.02%2.97%
View full history

1 SCR to SGD stats

The performance of SCR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1000 and a 30 day low of 0.0904. This means the 30 day average was 0.0966. The change for SCR to SGD was 6.02.

The performance of SCR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1000 and a 90 day low of 0.0871. This means the 90 day average was 0.0950. The change for SCR to SGD was 2.97.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Singapore dollars

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 SCR0.09741 SGD
5 SCR0.48704 SGD
10 SCR0.97407 SGD
20 SCR1.94814 SGD
50 SCR4.87036 SGD
100 SCR9.74071 SGD
250 SCR24.35178 SGD
500 SCR48.70355 SGD
1000 SCR97.40710 SGD
2000 SCR194.81420 SGD
5000 SCR487.03550 SGD
10000 SCR974.07100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 SGD10.26620 SCR
5 SGD51.33100 SCR
10 SGD102.66200 SCR
20 SGD205.32400 SCR
50 SGD513.31000 SCR
100 SGD1,026.62000 SCR
250 SGD2,566.55000 SCR
500 SGD5,133.10000 SCR
1000 SGD10,266.20000 SCR
2000 SGD20,532.40000 SCR
5000 SGD51,331.00000 SCR
10000 SGD102,662.00000 SCR