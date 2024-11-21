1 thousand Singapore dollars to Seychellois rupees

Convert SGD to SCR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₨10.21 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
SGD to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 SGD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.059011.4850
Low10.003110.0031
Average10.359410.5315
Change-5.47%-2.66%
1 SGD to SCR stats

The performance of SGD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0590 and a 30 day low of 10.0031. This means the 30 day average was 10.3594. The change for SGD to SCR was -5.47.

The performance of SGD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4850 and a 90 day low of 10.0031. This means the 90 day average was 10.5315. The change for SGD to SCR was -2.66.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 SGD10.20900 SCR
5 SGD51.04500 SCR
10 SGD102.09000 SCR
20 SGD204.18000 SCR
50 SGD510.45000 SCR
100 SGD1,020.90000 SCR
250 SGD2,552.25000 SCR
500 SGD5,104.50000 SCR
1000 SGD10,209.00000 SCR
2000 SGD20,418.00000 SCR
5000 SGD51,045.00000 SCR
10000 SGD102,090.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 SCR0.09795 SGD
5 SCR0.48976 SGD
10 SCR0.97953 SGD
20 SCR1.95906 SGD
50 SCR4.89764 SGD
100 SCR9.79528 SGD
250 SCR24.48820 SGD
500 SCR48.97640 SGD
1000 SCR97.95280 SGD
2000 SCR195.90560 SGD
5000 SCR489.76400 SGD
10000 SCR979.52800 SGD