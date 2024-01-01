Seychellois rupees to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert SCR to CRC at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ₡37.25 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 SCR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.956940.1151
Low35.027534.3459
Average37.247837.4716
Change2.67%-3.38%
View full history

1 SCR to CRC stats

The performance of SCR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.9569 and a 30 day low of 35.0275. This means the 30 day average was 37.2478. The change for SCR to CRC was 2.67.

The performance of SCR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.1151 and a 90 day low of 34.3459. This means the 90 day average was 37.4716. The change for SCR to CRC was -3.38.

Track market ratesView SCR to CRC chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0561.4731.620.93121.411
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8131.7671.9431.11725.681
1 USD0.9480.791184.4381.3971.5360.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 SCR37.25070 CRC
5 SCR186.25350 CRC
10 SCR372.50700 CRC
20 SCR745.01400 CRC
50 SCR1,862.53500 CRC
100 SCR3,725.07000 CRC
250 SCR9,312.67500 CRC
500 SCR18,625.35000 CRC
1000 SCR37,250.70000 CRC
2000 SCR74,501.40000 CRC
5000 SCR186,253.50000 CRC
10000 SCR372,507.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Seychellois Rupee
1 CRC0.02685 SCR
5 CRC0.13423 SCR
10 CRC0.26845 SCR
20 CRC0.53690 SCR
50 CRC1.34226 SCR
100 CRC2.68452 SCR
250 CRC6.71130 SCR
500 CRC13.42260 SCR
1000 CRC26.84520 SCR
2000 CRC53.69040 SCR
5000 CRC134.22600 SCR
10000 CRC268.45200 SCR