10 thousand Costa Rican colóns to Seychellois rupees

Convert CRC to SCR at the real exchange rate

10,000 crc
261.70 scr

1.00000 CRC = 0.02617 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Seychellois Rupee
1 CRC0.02617 SCR
5 CRC0.13085 SCR
10 CRC0.26170 SCR
20 CRC0.52340 SCR
50 CRC1.30849 SCR
100 CRC2.61698 SCR
250 CRC6.54245 SCR
500 CRC13.08490 SCR
1000 CRC26.16980 SCR
2000 CRC52.33960 SCR
5000 CRC130.84900 SCR
10000 CRC261.69800 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 SCR38.21200 CRC
5 SCR191.06000 CRC
10 SCR382.12000 CRC
20 SCR764.24000 CRC
50 SCR1910.60000 CRC
100 SCR3821.20000 CRC
250 SCR9553.00000 CRC
500 SCR19106.00000 CRC
1000 SCR38212.00000 CRC
2000 SCR76424.00000 CRC
5000 SCR191060.00000 CRC
10000 SCR382120.00000 CRC