2000 Seychellois rupees to Costa Rican colóns

Convert SCR to CRC at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
75,336.80 crc

1.00000 SCR = 37.66840 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855751.081289.6141.461731.64930.95279518.4535
1 GBP1.1685711.26345104.721.708121.927311.113421.5641
1 USD0.92490.791484182.88381.351951.525440.8812517.0676
1 INR0.0111590.009549320.012065110.01631140.01840450.01063240.205922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 SCR37.66840 CRC
5 SCR188.34200 CRC
10 SCR376.68400 CRC
20 SCR753.36800 CRC
50 SCR1883.42000 CRC
100 SCR3766.84000 CRC
250 SCR9417.10000 CRC
500 SCR18834.20000 CRC
1000 SCR37668.40000 CRC
2000 SCR75336.80000 CRC
5000 SCR188342.00000 CRC
10000 SCR376684.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Seychellois Rupee
1 CRC0.02655 SCR
5 CRC0.13274 SCR
10 CRC0.26547 SCR
20 CRC0.53095 SCR
50 CRC1.32737 SCR
100 CRC2.65474 SCR
250 CRC6.63685 SCR
500 CRC13.27370 SCR
1000 CRC26.54740 SCR
2000 CRC53.09480 SCR
5000 CRC132.73700 SCR
10000 CRC265.47400 SCR