Convert SCR to CRC at the real exchange rate

Seychellois rupees to Costa Rican colóns today

1,000 scr
36,681.40 crc

₨1.000 SCR = ₡36.68 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 SCR36.68140 CRC
5 SCR183.40700 CRC
10 SCR366.81400 CRC
20 SCR733.62800 CRC
50 SCR1,834.07000 CRC
100 SCR3,668.14000 CRC
250 SCR9,170.35000 CRC
500 SCR18,340.70000 CRC
1000 SCR36,681.40000 CRC
2000 SCR73,362.80000 CRC
5000 SCR183,407.00000 CRC
10000 SCR366,814.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Seychellois Rupee
1 CRC0.02726 SCR
5 CRC0.13631 SCR
10 CRC0.27262 SCR
20 CRC0.54524 SCR
50 CRC1.36309 SCR
100 CRC2.72618 SCR
250 CRC6.81545 SCR
500 CRC13.63090 SCR
1000 CRC27.26180 SCR
2000 CRC54.52360 SCR
5000 CRC136.30900 SCR
10000 CRC272.61800 SCR