Seychellois Rupee (SCR)
Currency name
Seychellois Rupee
Currency symbol
₨
SCR exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From SCR
|0.07734
|0.07102
|0.06212
|6.43591
|11.63000
|6.89826
|0.11916
|1.41636
|To SCR
|12.93080
|14.08030
|16.09690
|0.15538
|0.08598
|0.14496
|8.39209
|0.70603
