Convert SCR to GHS at the real exchange rate

Seychellois rupees to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 scr
1,009.27 ghs

₨1.000 SCR = GH¢1.009 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SCR1.00927 GHS
5 SCR5.04635 GHS
10 SCR10.09270 GHS
20 SCR20.18540 GHS
50 SCR50.46350 GHS
100 SCR100.92700 GHS
250 SCR252.31750 GHS
500 SCR504.63500 GHS
1000 SCR1,009.27000 GHS
2000 SCR2,018.54000 GHS
5000 SCR5,046.35000 GHS
10000 SCR10,092.70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Seychellois Rupee
1 GHS0.99081 SCR
5 GHS4.95407 SCR
10 GHS9.90813 SCR
20 GHS19.81626 SCR
50 GHS49.54065 SCR
100 GHS99.08130 SCR
250 GHS247.70325 SCR
500 GHS495.40650 SCR
1000 GHS990.81300 SCR
2000 GHS1,981.62600 SCR
5000 GHS4,954.06500 SCR
10000 GHS9,908.13000 SCR