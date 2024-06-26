Seychellois rupee to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Ghanaian cedis is currently 1.014 today, reflecting a -3.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 3.690% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 1.065 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.978 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -6.997% decrease in value.