100 Ghanaian cedis to Seychellois rupees

Convert GHS to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
95.75 scr

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₨0.9575 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93218.1070.7881.3521.50183.489
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2640.5770.9911.161.162
1 EUR1.0741.465119.4380.8461.4521.61289.63
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Seychellois Rupee
1 GHS0.95751 SCR
5 GHS4.78754 SCR
10 GHS9.57507 SCR
20 GHS19.15014 SCR
50 GHS47.87535 SCR
100 GHS95.75070 SCR
250 GHS239.37675 SCR
500 GHS478.75350 SCR
1000 GHS957.50700 SCR
2000 GHS1,915.01400 SCR
5000 GHS4,787.53500 SCR
10000 GHS9,575.07000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SCR1.04438 GHS
5 SCR5.22190 GHS
10 SCR10.44380 GHS
20 SCR20.88760 GHS
50 SCR52.21900 GHS
100 SCR104.43800 GHS
250 SCR261.09500 GHS
500 SCR522.19000 GHS
1000 SCR1,044.38000 GHS
2000 SCR2,088.76000 GHS
5000 SCR5,221.90000 GHS
10000 SCR10,443.80000 GHS