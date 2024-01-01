Convert SCR to ILS at the real exchange rate

Seychellois rupees to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 scr
262.13 ils

₨1.000 SCR = ₪0.2621 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2821.4631.6050.95819.537
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5521.731.8981.13323.097
1 USD0.9360.792183.5621.3691.5030.89718.285
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SCR0.26213 ILS
5 SCR1.31066 ILS
10 SCR2.62131 ILS
20 SCR5.24262 ILS
50 SCR13.10655 ILS
100 SCR26.21310 ILS
250 SCR65.53275 ILS
500 SCR131.06550 ILS
1000 SCR262.13100 ILS
2000 SCR524.26200 ILS
5000 SCR1,310.65500 ILS
10000 SCR2,621.31000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Seychellois Rupee
1 ILS3.81488 SCR
5 ILS19.07440 SCR
10 ILS38.14880 SCR
20 ILS76.29760 SCR
50 ILS190.74400 SCR
100 ILS381.48800 SCR
250 ILS953.72000 SCR
500 ILS1,907.44000 SCR
1000 ILS3,814.88000 SCR
2000 ILS7,629.76000 SCR
5000 ILS19,074.40000 SCR
10000 ILS38,148.80000 SCR