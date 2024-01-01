Convert SCR to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Seychellois rupees to Israeli new sheqels

5,000 scr
1,307.66 ils

₨1.000 SCR = ₪0.2615 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2771.4631.6050.95819.545
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5471.731.8981.13323.107
1 USD0.9360.792183.5651.371.5030.89718.294
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SCR0.26153 ILS
5 SCR1.30766 ILS
10 SCR2.61532 ILS
20 SCR5.23064 ILS
50 SCR13.07660 ILS
100 SCR26.15320 ILS
250 SCR65.38300 ILS
500 SCR130.76600 ILS
1000 SCR261.53200 ILS
2000 SCR523.06400 ILS
5000 SCR1,307.66000 ILS
10000 SCR2,615.32000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Seychellois Rupee
1 ILS3.82362 SCR
5 ILS19.11810 SCR
10 ILS38.23620 SCR
20 ILS76.47240 SCR
50 ILS191.18100 SCR
100 ILS382.36200 SCR
250 ILS955.90500 SCR
500 ILS1,911.81000 SCR
1000 ILS3,823.62000 SCR
2000 ILS7,647.24000 SCR
5000 ILS19,118.10000 SCR
10000 ILS38,236.20000 SCR