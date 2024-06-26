Seychellois rupee to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.261 today, reflecting a -2.927% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.857% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.276 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.254 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.022% decrease in value.