Seychellois rupee to Israeli new sheqels Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Seychellois rupee to Israeli new sheqels history summary. This is the Seychellois rupee (SCR) to Israeli new sheqels (ILS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SCR and ILS historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SCR to ILS conversion chart
1 SCR = 0.27060 ILS
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Seychellois rupee to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.271 today, reflecting a 1.580% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.794% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.281 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.254 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.130% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.