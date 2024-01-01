Seychellois rupees to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert SCR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
270.26 ils

₨1.000 SCR = ₪0.2703 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
SCR to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 SCR to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28790.2879
Low0.25170.2407
Average0.26690.2664
Change6.66%-0.15%
1 SCR to ILS stats

The performance of SCR to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2879 and a 30 day low of 0.2517. This means the 30 day average was 0.2669. The change for SCR to ILS was 6.66.

The performance of SCR to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2879 and a 90 day low of 0.2407. This means the 90 day average was 0.2664. The change for SCR to ILS was -0.15.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SCR0.27026 ILS
5 SCR1.35131 ILS
10 SCR2.70261 ILS
20 SCR5.40522 ILS
50 SCR13.51305 ILS
100 SCR27.02610 ILS
250 SCR67.56525 ILS
500 SCR135.13050 ILS
1000 SCR270.26100 ILS
2000 SCR540.52200 ILS
5000 SCR1,351.30500 ILS
10000 SCR2,702.61000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Seychellois Rupee
1 ILS3.70013 SCR
5 ILS18.50065 SCR
10 ILS37.00130 SCR
20 ILS74.00260 SCR
50 ILS185.00650 SCR
100 ILS370.01300 SCR
250 ILS925.03250 SCR
500 ILS1,850.06500 SCR
1000 ILS3,700.13000 SCR
2000 ILS7,400.26000 SCR
5000 ILS18,500.65000 SCR
10000 ILS37,001.30000 SCR