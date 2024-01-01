Convert SCR to KES at the real exchange rate

Seychellois rupees to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 scr
8,919 kes

₨1.000 SCR = Ksh8.919 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 SCR8.91921 KES
5 SCR44.59605 KES
10 SCR89.19210 KES
20 SCR178.38420 KES
50 SCR445.96050 KES
100 SCR891.92100 KES
250 SCR2,229.80250 KES
500 SCR4,459.60500 KES
1000 SCR8,919.21000 KES
2000 SCR17,838.42000 KES
5000 SCR44,596.05000 KES
10000 SCR89,192.10000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 KES0.11212 SCR
5 KES0.56059 SCR
10 KES1.12118 SCR
20 KES2.24236 SCR
50 KES5.60590 SCR
100 KES11.21180 SCR
250 KES28.02950 SCR
500 KES56.05900 SCR
1000 KES112.11800 SCR
2000 KES224.23600 SCR
5000 KES560.59000 SCR
10000 KES1,121.18000 SCR