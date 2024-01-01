Convert SCR to KES at the real exchange rate

500 scr
4,449 kes

₨1.000 SCR = Ksh8.898 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 SCR8.89791 KES
5 SCR44.48955 KES
10 SCR88.97910 KES
20 SCR177.95820 KES
50 SCR444.89550 KES
100 SCR889.79100 KES
250 SCR2,224.47750 KES
500 SCR4,448.95500 KES
1000 SCR8,897.91000 KES
2000 SCR17,795.82000 KES
5000 SCR44,489.55000 KES
10000 SCR88,979.10000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 KES0.11239 SCR
5 KES0.56193 SCR
10 KES1.12386 SCR
20 KES2.24772 SCR
50 KES5.61930 SCR
100 KES11.23860 SCR
250 KES28.09650 SCR
500 KES56.19300 SCR
1000 KES112.38600 SCR
2000 KES224.77200 SCR
5000 KES561.93000 SCR
10000 KES1,123.86000 SCR