Seychellois rupee to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Kenyan shillings is currently 8.898 today, reflecting a -3.557% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.346% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 9.469 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 8.754 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.975% decrease in value.