세이셸 루피 케냐 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 케냐 실링 is currently 9.308 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 5.542% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 케냐 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 9.469 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 8.560 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.643% decrease in value.