Seychellois rupee to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Kenyan shillings is currently 9.181 today, reflecting a -2.408% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -3.815% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 9.858 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 8.904 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -6.994% decrease in value.