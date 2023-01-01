100 Kenyan shillings to Seychellois rupees

Convert KES to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 kes
8.83 scr

1.00000 KES = 0.08832 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:24
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 KES0.08832 SCR
5 KES0.44159 SCR
10 KES0.88318 SCR
20 KES1.76636 SCR
50 KES4.41591 SCR
100 KES8.83182 SCR
250 KES22.07955 SCR
500 KES44.15910 SCR
1000 KES88.31820 SCR
2000 KES176.63640 SCR
5000 KES441.59100 SCR
10000 KES883.18200 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 SCR11.32270 KES
5 SCR56.61350 KES
10 SCR113.22700 KES
20 SCR226.45400 KES
50 SCR566.13500 KES
100 SCR1132.27000 KES
250 SCR2830.67500 KES
500 SCR5661.35000 KES
1000 SCR11322.70000 KES
2000 SCR22645.40000 KES
5000 SCR56613.50000 KES
10000 SCR113227.00000 KES