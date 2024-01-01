Seychellois rupees to Kenyan shillings today

Convert SCR to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
9,463 kes

₨1.000 SCR = Ksh9.463 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 SCR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.84299.8429
Low8.63318.5643
Average9.27039.2838
Change6.35%-3.44%
View full history

1 SCR to KES stats

The performance of SCR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8429 and a 30 day low of 8.6331. This means the 30 day average was 9.2703. The change for SCR to KES was 6.35.

The performance of SCR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.8429 and a 90 day low of 8.5643. This means the 90 day average was 9.2838. The change for SCR to KES was -3.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7021.4961.6450.93921.874
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0671.7761.9541.11525.972
1 USD0.9060.763183.951.3551.490.8519.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 SCR9.46267 KES
5 SCR47.31335 KES
10 SCR94.62670 KES
20 SCR189.25340 KES
50 SCR473.13350 KES
100 SCR946.26700 KES
250 SCR2,365.66750 KES
500 SCR4,731.33500 KES
1000 SCR9,462.67000 KES
2000 SCR18,925.34000 KES
5000 SCR47,313.35000 KES
10000 SCR94,626.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 KES0.10568 SCR
5 KES0.52839 SCR
10 KES1.05678 SCR
20 KES2.11356 SCR
50 KES5.28390 SCR
100 KES10.56780 SCR
250 KES26.41950 SCR
500 KES52.83900 SCR
1000 KES105.67800 SCR
2000 KES211.35600 SCR
5000 KES528.39000 SCR
10000 KES1,056.78000 SCR