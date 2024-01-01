Convert SCR to NOK at the real exchange rate

Seychellois rupees to Norwegian kroner today

1,000 scr
749.86 nok

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.7499 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2471.4631.6060.95819.547
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4841.731.8981.13323.104
1 USD0.9360.792183.5691.371.5040.89718.304
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 SCR0.74986 NOK
5 SCR3.74929 NOK
10 SCR7.49858 NOK
20 SCR14.99716 NOK
50 SCR37.49290 NOK
100 SCR74.98580 NOK
250 SCR187.46450 NOK
500 SCR374.92900 NOK
1000 SCR749.85800 NOK
2000 SCR1,499.71600 NOK
5000 SCR3,749.29000 NOK
10000 SCR7,498.58000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 NOK1.33359 SCR
5 NOK6.66795 SCR
10 NOK13.33590 SCR
20 NOK26.67180 SCR
50 NOK66.67950 SCR
100 NOK133.35900 SCR
250 NOK333.39750 SCR
500 NOK666.79500 SCR
1000 NOK1,333.59000 SCR
2000 NOK2,667.18000 SCR
5000 NOK6,667.95000 SCR
10000 NOK13,335.90000 SCR