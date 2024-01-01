Seychellois rupees to Norwegian kroner today

Convert SCR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
785.23 nok

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.7852 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:27
SCR to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 SCR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82140.8214
Low0.72690.7178
Average0.76750.7697
Change7.38%1.97%
1 SCR to NOK stats

The performance of SCR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8214 and a 30 day low of 0.7269. This means the 30 day average was 0.7675. The change for SCR to NOK was 7.38.

The performance of SCR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8214 and a 90 day low of 0.7178. This means the 90 day average was 0.7697. The change for SCR to NOK was 1.97.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 SCR0.78523 NOK
5 SCR3.92614 NOK
10 SCR7.85228 NOK
20 SCR15.70456 NOK
50 SCR39.26140 NOK
100 SCR78.52280 NOK
250 SCR196.30700 NOK
500 SCR392.61400 NOK
1000 SCR785.22800 NOK
2000 SCR1,570.45600 NOK
5000 SCR3,926.14000 NOK
10000 SCR7,852.28000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 NOK1.27352 SCR
5 NOK6.36760 SCR
10 NOK12.73520 SCR
20 NOK25.47040 SCR
50 NOK63.67600 SCR
100 NOK127.35200 SCR
250 NOK318.38000 SCR
500 NOK636.76000 SCR
1000 NOK1,273.52000 SCR
2000 NOK2,547.04000 SCR
5000 NOK6,367.60000 SCR
10000 NOK12,735.20000 SCR