Seychellois rupee to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.785 today, reflecting a 1.487% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.252% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.802 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.732 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.148% decrease in value.