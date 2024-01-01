Convert SCR to NOK at the real exchange rate

5,000 Seychellois rupees to Norwegian kroner

5,000 scr
3,749.97 nok

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.7500 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2441.4631.6060.95819.563
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4891.731.8981.13323.124
1 USD0.9360.792183.5661.371.5040.89718.318
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 SCR0.74999 NOK
5 SCR3.74997 NOK
10 SCR7.49993 NOK
20 SCR14.99986 NOK
50 SCR37.49965 NOK
100 SCR74.99930 NOK
250 SCR187.49825 NOK
500 SCR374.99650 NOK
1000 SCR749.99300 NOK
2000 SCR1,499.98600 NOK
5000 SCR3,749.96500 NOK
10000 SCR7,499.93000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 NOK1.33335 SCR
5 NOK6.66675 SCR
10 NOK13.33350 SCR
20 NOK26.66700 SCR
50 NOK66.66750 SCR
100 NOK133.33500 SCR
250 NOK333.33750 SCR
500 NOK666.67500 SCR
1000 NOK1,333.35000 SCR
2000 NOK2,666.70000 SCR
5000 NOK6,666.75000 SCR
10000 NOK13,333.50000 SCR