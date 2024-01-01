Seychellois rupees to CFP francs today

Convert SCR to XPF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ₣8.254 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:00
SCR to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 SCR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.32478.3247
Low7.53337.2507
Average8.06627.9095
Change6.49%4.68%
1 SCR to XPF stats

The performance of SCR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3247 and a 30 day low of 7.5333. This means the 30 day average was 8.0662. The change for SCR to XPF was 6.49.

The performance of SCR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3247 and a 90 day low of 7.2507. This means the 90 day average was 7.9095. The change for SCR to XPF was 4.68.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFP Franc
1 SCR8.25371 XPF
5 SCR41.26855 XPF
10 SCR82.53710 XPF
20 SCR165.07420 XPF
50 SCR412.68550 XPF
100 SCR825.37100 XPF
250 SCR2,063.42750 XPF
500 SCR4,126.85500 XPF
1000 SCR8,253.71000 XPF
2000 SCR16,507.42000 XPF
5000 SCR41,268.55000 XPF
10000 SCR82,537.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Seychellois Rupee
1 XPF0.12116 SCR
5 XPF0.60579 SCR
10 XPF1.21158 SCR
20 XPF2.42316 SCR
50 XPF6.05790 SCR
100 XPF12.11580 SCR
250 XPF30.28950 SCR
500 XPF60.57900 SCR
1000 XPF121.15800 SCR
2000 XPF242.31600 SCR
5000 XPF605.79000 SCR
10000 XPF1,211.58000 SCR