1.00000 SCR = 8.21849 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFP Franc
1 SCR8.21849 XPF
5 SCR41.09245 XPF
10 SCR82.18490 XPF
20 SCR164.36980 XPF
50 SCR410.92450 XPF
100 SCR821.84900 XPF
250 SCR2054.62250 XPF
500 SCR4109.24500 XPF
1000 SCR8218.49000 XPF
2000 SCR16436.98000 XPF
5000 SCR41092.45000 XPF
10000 SCR82184.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Seychellois Rupee
1 XPF0.12168 SCR
5 XPF0.60838 SCR
10 XPF1.21677 SCR
20 XPF2.43354 SCR
50 XPF6.08385 SCR
100 XPF12.16770 SCR
250 XPF30.41925 SCR
500 XPF60.83850 SCR
1000 XPF121.67700 SCR
2000 XPF243.35400 SCR
5000 XPF608.38500 SCR
10000 XPF1216.77000 SCR