Seychellois rupees to Georgian laris today

Convert SCR to GEL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ₾0.1992 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:39
SCR to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GEL
1 SCR to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20760.2076
Low0.18780.1813
Average0.19870.1973
Change4.13%1.40%
1 SCR to GEL stats

The performance of SCR to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2076 and a 30 day low of 0.1878. This means the 30 day average was 0.1987. The change for SCR to GEL was 4.13.

The performance of SCR to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2076 and a 90 day low of 0.1813. This means the 90 day average was 0.1973. The change for SCR to GEL was 1.40.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0631.4731.620.93121.411
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8211.7671.9431.11725.68
1 USD0.9480.79184.441.3971.5360.88320.299
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 SCR0.19924 GEL
5 SCR0.99622 GEL
10 SCR1.99243 GEL
20 SCR3.98486 GEL
50 SCR9.96215 GEL
100 SCR19.92430 GEL
250 SCR49.81075 GEL
500 SCR99.62150 GEL
1000 SCR199.24300 GEL
2000 SCR398.48600 GEL
5000 SCR996.21500 GEL
10000 SCR1,992.43000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Seychellois Rupee
1 GEL5.01900 SCR
5 GEL25.09500 SCR
10 GEL50.19000 SCR
20 GEL100.38000 SCR
50 GEL250.95000 SCR
100 GEL501.90000 SCR
250 GEL1,254.75000 SCR
500 GEL2,509.50000 SCR
1000 GEL5,019.00000 SCR
2000 GEL10,038.00000 SCR
5000 GEL25,095.00000 SCR
10000 GEL50,190.00000 SCR