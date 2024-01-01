Seychellois rupees to Aruban florins today

Convert SCR to AWG at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ƒ0.1306 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
SCR to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AWG
1 SCR to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13530.1368
Low0.12230.1192
Average0.13000.1298
Change1.69%-2.40%
1 SCR to AWG stats

The performance of SCR to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1353 and a 30 day low of 0.1223. This means the 30 day average was 0.1300. The change for SCR to AWG was 1.69.

The performance of SCR to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1368 and a 90 day low of 0.1192. This means the 90 day average was 0.1298. The change for SCR to AWG was -2.40.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 SCR0.13062 AWG
5 SCR0.65309 AWG
10 SCR1.30617 AWG
20 SCR2.61234 AWG
50 SCR6.53085 AWG
100 SCR13.06170 AWG
250 SCR32.65425 AWG
500 SCR65.30850 AWG
1000 SCR130.61700 AWG
2000 SCR261.23400 AWG
5000 SCR653.08500 AWG
10000 SCR1,306.17000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Seychellois Rupee
1 AWG7.65598 SCR
5 AWG38.27990 SCR
10 AWG76.55980 SCR
20 AWG153.11960 SCR
50 AWG382.79900 SCR
100 AWG765.59800 SCR
250 AWG1,913.99500 SCR
500 AWG3,827.99000 SCR
1000 AWG7,655.98000 SCR
2000 AWG15,311.96000 SCR
5000 AWG38,279.90000 SCR
10000 AWG76,559.80000 SCR