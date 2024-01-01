Seychellois rupees to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert SCR to TWD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = NT$2.394 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:57
SCR to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 SCR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.42452.4411
Low2.19302.1380
Average2.34082.3265
Change6.19%2.22%
1 SCR to TWD stats

The performance of SCR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4245 and a 30 day low of 2.1930. This means the 30 day average was 2.3408. The change for SCR to TWD was 6.19.

The performance of SCR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4411 and a 90 day low of 2.1380. This means the 90 day average was 2.3265. The change for SCR to TWD was 2.22.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SCR2.39444 TWD
5 SCR11.97220 TWD
10 SCR23.94440 TWD
20 SCR47.88880 TWD
50 SCR119.72200 TWD
100 SCR239.44400 TWD
250 SCR598.61000 TWD
500 SCR1,197.22000 TWD
1000 SCR2,394.44000 TWD
2000 SCR4,788.88000 TWD
5000 SCR11,972.20000 TWD
10000 SCR23,944.40000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 TWD0.41764 SCR
5 TWD2.08817 SCR
10 TWD4.17635 SCR
20 TWD8.35270 SCR
50 TWD20.88175 SCR
100 TWD41.76350 SCR
250 TWD104.40875 SCR
500 TWD208.81750 SCR
1000 TWD417.63500 SCR
2000 TWD835.27000 SCR
5000 TWD2,088.17500 SCR
10000 TWD4,176.35000 SCR