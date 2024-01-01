Seychellois rupees to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert SCR to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
2,298.65 twd

₨1.000 SCR = NT$2.299 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
SCR to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 SCR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.45892.4589
Low2.18812.1766
Average2.31562.3294
Change6.00%-1.56%
1 SCR to TWD stats

The performance of SCR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4589 and a 30 day low of 2.1881. This means the 30 day average was 2.3156. The change for SCR to TWD was 6.00.

The performance of SCR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4589 and a 90 day low of 2.1766. This means the 90 day average was 2.3294. The change for SCR to TWD was -1.56.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SCR2.29865 TWD
5 SCR11.49325 TWD
10 SCR22.98650 TWD
20 SCR45.97300 TWD
50 SCR114.93250 TWD
100 SCR229.86500 TWD
250 SCR574.66250 TWD
500 SCR1,149.32500 TWD
1000 SCR2,298.65000 TWD
2000 SCR4,597.30000 TWD
5000 SCR11,493.25000 TWD
10000 SCR22,986.50000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 TWD0.43504 SCR
5 TWD2.17519 SCR
10 TWD4.35038 SCR
20 TWD8.70076 SCR
50 TWD21.75190 SCR
100 TWD43.50380 SCR
250 TWD108.75950 SCR
500 TWD217.51900 SCR
1000 TWD435.03800 SCR
2000 TWD870.07600 SCR
5000 TWD2,175.19000 SCR
10000 TWD4,350.38000 SCR