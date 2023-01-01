2000 Seychellois rupees to New Taiwan dollars

Convert SCR to TWD at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
4,349.18 twd

1.00000 SCR = 2.17459 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SCR2.17459 TWD
5 SCR10.87295 TWD
10 SCR21.74590 TWD
20 SCR43.49180 TWD
50 SCR108.72950 TWD
100 SCR217.45900 TWD
250 SCR543.64750 TWD
500 SCR1087.29500 TWD
1000 SCR2174.59000 TWD
2000 SCR4349.18000 TWD
5000 SCR10872.95000 TWD
10000 SCR21745.90000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 TWD0.45986 SCR
5 TWD2.29928 SCR
10 TWD4.59856 SCR
20 TWD9.19712 SCR
50 TWD22.99280 SCR
100 TWD45.98560 SCR
250 TWD114.96400 SCR
500 TWD229.92800 SCR
1000 TWD459.85600 SCR
2000 TWD919.71200 SCR
5000 TWD2299.28000 SCR
10000 TWD4598.56000 SCR