Seychellois rupees to Brazilian reais today

Convert SCR to BRL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = R$0.4094 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 SCR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43090.4309
Low0.39360.3643
Average0.41830.4078
Change4.44%3.98%
View full history

1 SCR to BRL stats

The performance of SCR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4309 and a 30 day low of 0.3936. This means the 30 day average was 0.4183. The change for SCR to BRL was 4.44.

The performance of SCR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4309 and a 90 day low of 0.3643. This means the 90 day average was 0.4078. The change for SCR to BRL was 3.98.

Track market ratesView SCR to BRL chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0671.4731.6190.93121.409
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8291.7671.9421.11725.679
1 USD0.9480.79184.441.3971.5350.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 SCR0.40936 BRL
5 SCR2.04678 BRL
10 SCR4.09356 BRL
20 SCR8.18712 BRL
50 SCR20.46780 BRL
100 SCR40.93560 BRL
250 SCR102.33900 BRL
500 SCR204.67800 BRL
1000 SCR409.35600 BRL
2000 SCR818.71200 BRL
5000 SCR2,046.78000 BRL
10000 SCR4,093.56000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Seychellois Rupee
1 BRL2.44286 SCR
5 BRL12.21430 SCR
10 BRL24.42860 SCR
20 BRL48.85720 SCR
50 BRL122.14300 SCR
100 BRL244.28600 SCR
250 BRL610.71500 SCR
500 BRL1,221.43000 SCR
1000 BRL2,442.86000 SCR
2000 BRL4,885.72000 SCR
5000 BRL12,214.30000 SCR
10000 BRL24,428.60000 SCR