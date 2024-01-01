Seychellois rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert SCR to TTD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = TT$0.4973 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TTD
1 SCR to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51170.5159
Low0.46190.4508
Average0.49220.4911
Change4.32%0.18%
View full history

1 SCR to TTD stats

The performance of SCR to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5117 and a 30 day low of 0.4619. This means the 30 day average was 0.4922. The change for SCR to TTD was 4.32.

The performance of SCR to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5159 and a 90 day low of 0.4508. This means the 90 day average was 0.4911. The change for SCR to TTD was 0.18.

Track market ratesView SCR to TTD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0661.4741.6190.93121.408
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8281.7671.9421.11725.678
1 USD0.9480.79184.4391.3971.5350.88320.296
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SCR0.49734 TTD
5 SCR2.48672 TTD
10 SCR4.97343 TTD
20 SCR9.94686 TTD
50 SCR24.86715 TTD
100 SCR49.73430 TTD
250 SCR124.33575 TTD
500 SCR248.67150 TTD
1000 SCR497.34300 TTD
2000 SCR994.68600 TTD
5000 SCR2,486.71500 TTD
10000 SCR4,973.43000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 TTD2.01068 SCR
5 TTD10.05340 SCR
10 TTD20.10680 SCR
20 TTD40.21360 SCR
50 TTD100.53400 SCR
100 TTD201.06800 SCR
250 TTD502.67000 SCR
500 TTD1,005.34000 SCR
1000 TTD2,010.68000 SCR
2000 TTD4,021.36000 SCR
5000 TTD10,053.40000 SCR
10000 TTD20,106.80000 SCR