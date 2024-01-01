Seychellois rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert SCR to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
484.16 ttd

₨1.000 SCR = TT$0.4842 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
SCR to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid-market exchange rate

TTD
1 SCR to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51590.5159
Low0.45080.4508
Average0.48650.4861
Change8.36%-0.59%
1 SCR to TTD stats

The performance of SCR to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5159 and a 30 day low of 0.4508. This means the 30 day average was 0.4865. The change for SCR to TTD was 8.36.

The performance of SCR to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5159 and a 90 day low of 0.4508. This means the 90 day average was 0.4861. The change for SCR to TTD was -0.59.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SCR0.48416 TTD
5 SCR2.42078 TTD
10 SCR4.84156 TTD
20 SCR9.68312 TTD
50 SCR24.20780 TTD
100 SCR48.41560 TTD
250 SCR121.03900 TTD
500 SCR242.07800 TTD
1000 SCR484.15600 TTD
2000 SCR968.31200 TTD
5000 SCR2,420.78000 TTD
10000 SCR4,841.56000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 TTD2.06545 SCR
5 TTD10.32725 SCR
10 TTD20.65450 SCR
20 TTD41.30900 SCR
50 TTD103.27250 SCR
100 TTD206.54500 SCR
250 TTD516.36250 SCR
500 TTD1,032.72500 SCR
1000 TTD2,065.45000 SCR
2000 TTD4,130.90000 SCR
5000 TTD10,327.25000 SCR
10000 TTD20,654.50000 SCR