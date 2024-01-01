Seychellois rupees to Fijian dollars today

Convert SCR to FJD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = FJ$0.1662 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:39
SCR to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 SCR to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17090.1709
Low0.15570.1492
Average0.16500.1624
Change4.89%2.52%
1 SCR to FJD stats

The performance of SCR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1709 and a 30 day low of 0.1557. This means the 30 day average was 0.1650. The change for SCR to FJD was 4.89.

The performance of SCR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1709 and a 90 day low of 0.1492. This means the 90 day average was 0.1624. The change for SCR to FJD was 2.52.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 SCR0.16620 FJD
5 SCR0.83098 FJD
10 SCR1.66196 FJD
20 SCR3.32392 FJD
50 SCR8.30980 FJD
100 SCR16.61960 FJD
250 SCR41.54900 FJD
500 SCR83.09800 FJD
1000 SCR166.19600 FJD
2000 SCR332.39200 FJD
5000 SCR830.98000 FJD
10000 SCR1,661.96000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 FJD6.01698 SCR
5 FJD30.08490 SCR
10 FJD60.16980 SCR
20 FJD120.33960 SCR
50 FJD300.84900 SCR
100 FJD601.69800 SCR
250 FJD1,504.24500 SCR
500 FJD3,008.49000 SCR
1000 FJD6,016.98000 SCR
2000 FJD12,033.96000 SCR
5000 FJD30,084.90000 SCR
10000 FJD60,169.80000 SCR